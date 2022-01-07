ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

565828_6_.jpg

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Without a Trained Workforce, the Infrastructure Bill Is Useless. As the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act slowly...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

565834_6_.jpg

The Big Insight: Regulatory changes could help alleviate a trucker shortage making our supply chain problems worse.
INDUSTRY
Victoria Advocate

565839_6_.jpg

Yes, the Biden Administration DOES Have a Magic Wand for Energy Prices. It’s been a few winters since gas prices were at the top of Americans’ list of concerns. But the pain many of us are feeling at the pump—and the drastic increase in home heating costs expected this winter—has changed public sentiment on energy policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

565711_6_.jpg

U.S. Natural Gas Is Critical to Strengthening America’s National Security. In recent months, European gas prices have risen as much as 700 percent, leaving millions of citizens vulnerable to a dangerously unstable grid and burdened with high electricity costs heading into this winter. Disruptions from this energy crisis have been felt by households and many industries that rely on affordable power to provide goods and services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

541653_6_.jpg

Solar Power and Household ‘Net-Metering:’ Who Subsidizes Whom?. Several states, notably California and Florida, are proposing major changes to how household solar installations are compensated by their local electric utilities. Utilities complain that customers with solar power installation are paid too much for the electricity they generate, forcing other customers to pay more. Customers who installed solar are complaining that utilities and regulators have engaged in “bait-and-switch” tactics, encouraging them to adopt solar with generous payments and then changing the rules afterward.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Jpg#Jobs Act
Kilgore News Herald

564090_6_.jpg

That's An Ugly CPI Number. Thank Goodness It's Not Inflation. Each New Year’s Eve, Uber institutes “surge pricing.” The latter is no revelation. Uber recognizes that in order to meet the needs of its customers (demand), it must serve its drivers equally well (supply). As a consequence, Uber raises the prices it will charge its customers as a way of getting more of its drivers on the road. Customers are only too happy to pay up so that they can enjoy all the fun without having to get behind the wheel.
ECONOMY
Kilgore News Herald

565118_6_.jpg

Imports Improve Individuals, While Also Making Them Safer. A contact who is part of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) came back from an international gathering several years ago to relay what was on the minds of seemingly all the non-American presidents: how to crack the U.S. market. With good reason. The U.S. is the richest country in the world, by far. A successful entry into the U.S. is the path to blockbuster success for the corporations skillful enough to make it here.
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Press

566110_6_.jpg

HARRISBURG – Last month, seven environmental groups wrote a misguided letter to Philadelphia officials bashing legislation that I sponsored as counterintuitive to the city’s decarbonization goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

TutorMe logo (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, today announced that it has earned two acclaimed workplace recognitions. The company was honored as one of Built In's Top 100 Best Remote-First Companies Places To Work in 2022 and was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.
ECONOMY
The Press

ThermoGenesis Holdings to Hold Reconvened Annual Meeting of Stockholders on January 13, 2022

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), today announced that the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will reconvene on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The meeting, originally scheduled for December 16, 2021, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to lack of the required quorum.
BUSINESS
The Press

Dôr Traffic Miner

Constellation Network Announces Pre-order for First Traffic Mining Hardware Product. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, a Web3 blockchain ecosystem that bridges crypto economies with traditional businesses, announced the pre-sale of its first hardware product, the Dôr Traffic Miner.
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

World Bank Warns of Fleeting Economic Rebound

Low vaccination rates, income losses and a reduction in government support are fueling a “divergence of fortunes,” the World Bank said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

CALTCM Recognizes Beecan Health's President, Chaim Raskin, for Exceptional Leadership

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association of Long Term Care Medicine (CALTCM) has awarded this year's Excellence in Care and Innovation Award to Chaim Raskin, President of Beecan Health, for Exceptional Leadership and Outstanding Contributions to Excellence and Innovation in Long Term Care. Beecan Health provides professional services to numerous skilled nursing facilities throughout Southern California.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Money smarts arouse passion in millennials

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The sexy sheets copywriter Jess Morgan enjoys with her husband Grant are not just in their bedroom. His financial spreadsheets turn her on to his seriousness about building a life together. Meticulous columns record the Bainbridge Island, Washington-based couple's search for their first car,...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy