Ellen Pompeo will admit that she never imagined she'd still be playing Meredith Grey 17 years after Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005. Today, 18 seasons later, the 52-year-old actress is essential to the hit medical drama, but the possibility of the show coming to an end is never far from her mind. Now that Grey’s fans are starting to talk about a potential 19th season, Ellen is sharing her honest thoughts about the future of the series.

