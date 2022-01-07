ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian troops are in Kazakhstan to help quell deadly anti-government protests

Russian-led troops are now deployed in Kazakhstan, part of a violent crackdown on anti-government protests. The country's president asked for Moscow's help to stop the demonstrations. People protested rising fuel prices at first. But this has turned into a much wider conflict, with many people dead. Protesters burned a presidential home,...

The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
WORLD
AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
The Independent

Jaw jaw better than war war, but as talks set to resume US and Russia remain poles apart on Ukraine

The first round of talks in a crucial week for what will unfold in Ukraine ended with Russian and American diplomats discussing their differing positions without a breakthrough on some of the key issues that have pushed Europe to the edge of war.The meeting in Geneva discussed the possibility of Russia and the west limiting military exercises and missile deployments. But the US rejected the Kremlin’s demands that Ukraine never joins Nato and any further expansion of the alliance should be halted.Russia insisted that it had no intention of invading Ukraine. But it rejected one of the principal demands by...
MILITARY
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ukraine says arrests Russian agent planning attacks in Odessa

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
POLITICS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Blinken May Provoke China Involvement In Russia Fight

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is underestimating the world situation and tensions at the moment by continuing with his inflammatory dialogue methods today:. There is much more to dissect in this. As he tries the old back one country into a corner method, which, has, never worked in human history...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
The Independent

NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine.The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a U.S.-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies it is planning an attack. Still, its history of military action in Ukraine and Georgia worries NATO.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will lead Moscow’s delegation at the NATO-Russia...
POLITICS
AFP

US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

US senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party on Wednesday threatened major consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, including sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, Russian banks, and $500 million in fresh security aid to Kyiv. The introduction of legislation comes as the United States and its NATO allies hold talks with Russia and warn of high costs if the tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border advance. "We are coming together to send a clear message -- Putin need not collapse his entire economy nor does he need to sacrifice the lives of his own people in a futile attempt to rewrite the map of Europe," said Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation "serves as a powerful deterrent by immediately and forcefully imposing crippling sanctions" if Russia invades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian troops take part in border exercises as Ukraine talks restart

Russian forces carried out live fire exercises along the Ukrainian border on the day of crucial talks with Nato aimed at defusing escalating tension amid deep concern over threats of a conflict.The military action was highlighted by the head of US delegation as an example of the difficulties in accepting the Kremlin’s protestations of seeking a peaceful settlement."Is this about invasion? Is this about intimidation? Is this about trying to be subversive? I don’t know. But it is not conducive to getting diplomatic solutions”, said Wendy Sherman.Speaking to journalists after four hours of talks in Brussels, the US  Deputy Secretary...
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Democrats push rival bill sanctioning Russia over Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats proposed new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday if it invades Ukraine, looking to derail a Republican proposal that the White House fears could undermine unity with European allies. The Democrats' proposal is meant to give them White House-backed legislation to demonstrate their...
FOREIGN POLICY

