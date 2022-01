Without a true superstar on the trade market with the Feb. 10 deadline approaching, contenders will have to focus on a slightly lower caliber of player. One such standout is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Though not a franchise-altering talent, Grant is the rare forward who can meaningfully contribute on both ends of the floor. He was averaging 20.1 points per game before a thumb injury knocked him out in December, and he defended Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James admirably in the 2020 playoffs. Unsurprisingly, this has led to quite a bit of interest.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO