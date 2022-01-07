ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Capri Reveals He Has COVID-19: “I’m Sick As Hell”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Capri took to Instagram Live to warn his followers to, “Take care of yourselves. F___ the parties, f___hanging out.” He then said, “If you ain’t got to be somewhere, then don’t go. Just relax, cos...

Vibe

DJ Kid Capri Tests Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Hip-Hop community as DJ Kid Capri is the latest figure to test positive for the virus. The normally jovial jockey took to Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 6) to reveal the news to his followers while urging them to take the proper precautions in light of new variants of the virus emerging. “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important,” the Bronx native captioned a repost of his initial Live, before giving the public the status of his current condition. “I’m sick as sh*t, man, y’all got to be careful out there,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
