State of Florida Awards $300,000+ to Mandel Public Library to Fund New, Expanded Services

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (January 7, 2021) – The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach was recently awarded a $300,000+ grant to enable the library to continue responding to community challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic through new and expanded programs and services for the West Palm Beach and broader community.

The grant is funded by the Division of Library and Information Services (DLIS) Florida American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The funding will support the following Mandel Public Library programs and services:

NEW: Book vending kiosk – A book vending kiosk will be conveniently positioned in Gaines Park (1501 N. Australian Ave.). As part of the library’s continued effort to be accessible in areas where people live, this new book vending kiosk will enable residents of all ages to more easily check out popular books for adults, teens and children.

“The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach greatly enriches our city by serving the community through the provision of essential educational services and, increasingly, community services,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “This very generous award from the state of Florida’s Division of Library and Information will enable the library to continue responding to community challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the state for awarding this grant to our library as it will greatly benefit the residents of West Palm Beach as we work to overcome the public health crisis.”

“We are continually focused on enhancing learning opportunities, creating new ways to provide access to books and laptops to those of all ages, and simply connecting and supporting our community,” said Mandel Public Library Director Lisa Hathaway. “This grant from the state of Florida is significant and enables us to continue providing these high caliber services at no cost to library card holders. Libraries have always been the heart of learning, information and important resources needed for communities to flourish. Our role has continued to become even more critical to help our community members through the challenges of the pandemic.”

To learn more about the Mandel Public Library’s events, programs, services, digital library and more, visit www.mycitylibrary.org.

About the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Founded in 1895, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has evolved from a modest Reading Room along the waterfront to an innovative and cutting-edge facility located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. The Mandel Public Library provides a wide range of programming for kids, teens, and adults focused upon creating inspired lives by connecting people with information and ideas. Today, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach welcomes over half a million visitors annually and loans over 725,000 items to 105,000+ library cardholders.

For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call (561) 868-7700 (TTY: 800-955-8771).