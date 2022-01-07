ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito joins amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reject Biden's vaccine mandate on private businesses

By Greg Jordan for the Princeton Tim4es
ptonline.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — One of West Virginia’s senators has joined 46 senators and 136 U.S. House members in filing an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers. That mandate, scheduled for enforcement beginning Jan. 10, requires private...

www.ptonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Biden’s COVID response comes under fire in Senate hearing

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration came under fire for its pandemic response and communications as the omicron variant continues to drive U.S. COVID-19 cases. Conflicting guidance on issues such as boosters and testing have left the public confused about how best to protect themselves, Republican Sen. Richard Burr, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in a hearing Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

Some voting rights advocates planned to boycott Biden's speech. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, known for her untiring voting rights work, also was skipping the event. The White House, meanwhile, sent out an unusually long list of attendees for the speech. Aides said Abrams had a conflict but didn’t explain further, though she tweeted support for the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

States Uncertain as Biden Vaccine-or-Test Mandate Takes Effect

The first stage of the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employees at large companies began Monday. But without word yet from the Supreme Court on pending challenges to the rule, some state leaders were left to take matters into their own hands. [. Read:. Biden's Virus Strategy at Risk...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Seems Inclined To Block OSHA's Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court today considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination rule for private employers until the many legal challenges to that policy are resolved. Most of the justices seemed inclined to think that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had overstepped its statutory authority by demanding that companies with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated or wear face masks and submit to weekly virus testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

