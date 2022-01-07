Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger On Life Post-2020 Election

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has named a new top election official as he enters his final year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State. The governor’s office said Chapman will take over Jan. 8. She’ll be the department’s fifth secretary during Wolf’s seven years of office. Chapman previously served almost two years in the department under Wolf as a policy director. Most recently she has been the executive director of the Washington-based Deliver My Vote, a voting advocacy group. After almost a year in the job, Degraffenreid will serve in the administration as a special advisor to the governor.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO