ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger On Life Post-2020 Election

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CBS News) — After resisting former president Donald Trump’s brash attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s life changed almost overnight....

atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

GA’s Secretary of State speaks election integrity ahead of POTUS visit

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a press conference at the Georgia Capitol. The Secretary of State used the time to offer four ‘election integrity’ suggestions to the federal government ahead of a visit from the President of the United States (POTUS) to Atlanta. Watch the full press event […]
ATLANTA, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia secretary of state calls for nationwide ban on non-citizen voting

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on Congress Tuesday to pass a constitutional amendment banning non-U.S. citizens from voting. “American leaders should be elected by American citizens,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol. “It’s as simple as that.”. Raffensperger spoke out Tuesday...
GEORGIA STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky Secretary of State seeks minor tweaks in election reforms

Kentucky’s Secretary of State would like to see some minor modifications in election reforms adopted in 2021. Michael Adams supports giving the major election measure time to work before considering substantive changes. The COVID-19 pandemic created voting challenges in the fall of 2020. So almost a year ago, Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
opelikaobserver.com

Longtime Election Official Announces Candidacy for Secretary of State

Ed Packard, a 24-year employee of the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, has announced announced his candidacy for the office of Secretary of State in the 2022 election cycle. Packard is a Republican, having previously been elected to the Autauga County Republican Executive Committee. While the secretary of state...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Raffensperger
Person
Donald Trump
easttexasradio.com

Texas Secretary Of State Releases 2020 Audit Report Phase 1

Texas Secretary of State John Scott released the phase 1 progress report of the State’s forensic audit of the 2020 election results in Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant counties. The report claims it identified more than 11.000 potential non-US citizens as being registered to vote, a claim challenged by the ACLU of Texas. The report also claims that 67 deceased cast possible votes.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp, Georgia lawmakers enter election year with flush state coffers

Christmas is over, but Gov. Brian Kemp and state lawmakers may still be in the gift-giving mood as they head into an election-year session of the General Assembly. A pay raise for teacher? Almost certainly. Higher pay and cost-of-living increases for state employees and retirees? Quite possibly. Elimination of austerity cuts and full funding for k-12 schools? Yes and yes. A state income tax cut for at least some Georgians? Very likely. Increased spending on mental and public health programs? A pretty safe bet.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The Georgia State Capitol#Bloomberg#Cbs News#Republican#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Yellowhammer News

Alabama elections administrator Ed Packard launches bid for secretary of state

Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, on Monday announced his candidacy to become the state’s chief election official. Packard, a 24-year employee of the secretary of state’s office, is running as a Republican. He was previously elected to the Autauga County Republican executive committee.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana’s Secretary of State stepping down from state GOP post

Indiana’s secretary of state is stepping aside from her role within the state’s Republican Party. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has also been the vice chair of the Indiana GOP since 2019. She says she’s stepping down from that role — in order focus more of her time...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wdac.com

New Election Secretary Named For PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has named a new top election official as he enters his final year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State. The governor’s office said Chapman will take over Jan. 8. She’ll be the department’s fifth secretary during Wolf’s seven years of office. Chapman previously served almost two years in the department under Wolf as a policy director. Most recently she has been the executive director of the Washington-based Deliver My Vote, a voting advocacy group. After almost a year in the job, Degraffenreid will serve in the administration as a special advisor to the governor.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Independent

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Lawyers filed a candidacy challenge of the Republican on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy