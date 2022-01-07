Did You Know That Those Cute Tiny Homes Are Illegal In Arkansas?

Hometown: Central Arkansas (Joe Sundell, Brian Martin); outside of Austin, Texas (Melissa Carper, Rebecca Patek) In Their Words: “‘Arkansas Bound’ was inspired by living in the big city and longing to go back to a slower pace of life in the country, surrounded by nature. I was making a lot of trips from Austin, Texas, back to Arkansas at the time and once I would hit those winding country roads in the Ozark Mountains, a sense of relief would come over me. I’ve been drawn to cities to find the inspiration of various music communities but I really have never loved living in a city. I have spent a good deal of time in and around Eureka Springs, Arkansas, which is a tiny town in Northwest Arkansas, in the Ozarks. There is something about the country there that keeps drawing me back in.

