Arkansas State

Did You Know That Those Cute Tiny Homes Are Illegal In Arkansas?

By Wes
 4 days ago
Did you know that those trendy 'Tiny Homes' are actually illegal in Arkansas?. If you have been on social media you seem to see a large number of cabins out there. Some of these cabins are huge and some are small, even tiny. These Tiny Homes have less than 400 square...

Power 95.9

Car Idling is Illegal in 32 States, Is it Illegal in Arkansas?

On a cold morning like this morning, it's only natural to want to warm up your vehicle before you drive into work or run those last-minute Christmas errands. The steering wheel is cold the seat of your car is freezing and the heater takes forever to get going. But it is legal to leave your car idling in Arkansas or Texas so it will be all toasty warm for you?
KATV

COVID-19 spike once again impacting restaurants in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The spike in COVID-19 cases is continuing to affect businesses across Arkansas. Restaurant owner Don Dugan told us his four restaurants are once again dealing with staffing issues because of employees contracting the highly contagious omicron variant and people choosing to stay at home.
Arkansas State
Kicker 102.5

Check Out These 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Arkansas

I have lived in Texarkana, Arkansas for just a little over 19 years and I had no idea about some of these little-known facts about the state. We all know that Arkansas is called the 'Natural State'. We also know about Scott Joplin coming from Texarkana, Arkansas. And we know that we have the only diamond mine in the United States at the crater of Diamonds park just outside of Murfreesboro. But here are 10 unique facts I found about the great state of Arkansas.
Kicker 102.5

Do You Know the Arkansas State Motto? You May be Surprised

Arkansas is known as the Natural State, most states have their own state slogan, something that identifies their region. But do you know Arkansas' state motto?. According to the website Solitare Bliss, when questioned 2 out of 5 Americans didn't know their home state motto. First of all, I hate to admit it but I was unaware we even had a state motto until now. Thousands of Americans who took the quiz didn't know either, however, 90 percent of people in New Hampshire scored the best at knowing what their state motto was while folks in North Carolina had the worst score at only 13 percent.
Power 95.9

Stay in a Charming Romantic Hilltop Manor in Arkansas

It won't be long Valentine's Day will soon be here and if you're looking for a romantic place to spend time with your significant other, the historic Hilltop Manor in Hot Springs, Arkansas is where romance lives. Before it was turned into a bed and breakfast, history recalls that Jesse...
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Sad Daddy, “Arkansas Bound”

Hometown: Central Arkansas (Joe Sundell, Brian Martin); outside of Austin, Texas (Melissa Carper, Rebecca Patek) In Their Words: “‘Arkansas Bound’ was inspired by living in the big city and longing to go back to a slower pace of life in the country, surrounded by nature. I was making a lot of trips from Austin, Texas, back to Arkansas at the time and once I would hit those winding country roads in the Ozark Mountains, a sense of relief would come over me. I’ve been drawn to cities to find the inspiration of various music communities but I really have never loved living in a city. I have spent a good deal of time in and around Eureka Springs, Arkansas, which is a tiny town in Northwest Arkansas, in the Ozarks. There is something about the country there that keeps drawing me back in.
Power 95.9

Can You Legally Eat Roadkill Deer In Arkansas?

It is not a question you hear, but I noticed a deer on the side of the road and it looked like it had not been there too long. So it got me to thinking is it legal to pick the deer up and as long as it is not too bad can you legally eat it? I took to the internet and found some pretty interesting information.
Power 95.9

Beginning January 18, It’s illegal to Chain Your Dog in Texas

If you are a dog pet owner living in Texas don't forget there is a new law that goes into effect on January 18, that bans chaining your dog up outdoors. The new Texas law prohibits a dog owner from using a chain or tether to restrain their pet unattended. Owners must also provide adequate shelter from bad weather, direct sunlight, heat, standing water, or waste, and must also provide water at all times for the dog. If dogs are at risk of inhumane treatment the new law now allows that law enforcement officers will not have to wait 24 hours before they are able to intervene.
Power 95.9

$30 Million Movie Studio Facility in The Works For Arkansas

Hollywood just might be heading to Arkansas soon to take advantage of a very big filming facility that an L.A. business is wanting to bring to the Northwest Arkansas area. The company isTGE Global Entertainment, Inc and it's looking at building a 92,000-square-foot facility with 45,000-square-feet of film and television studio space in the Ft. Smith area.
Big Country 96.9

Did You Know That Maine Has A Desert?

When you think of Maine, the first things that usually come to mind are our beautiful beaches, pine trees, skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting and of course, bone-crunching winters. But a desert? One actually exists here in the 207. The Coverage Channel on YouTube travels the world to “cover” as many...
expressnews.com

'Pretty bizarre': Flocks of birds swarm a Texas shopping mall

Hundreds, if not thousands, of black birds swarmed a mall parking lot in North Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8. Videos have circulated online of the apocalyptic-looking scene at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, 30 miles north of Dallas. Kevin Wolf, 61, who was one of many who paused to take photos...
Power 95.9

Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market Closes For Deep Cleaning

KSLA is reporting that the Richmond Road Walmart Neighborhood Market is closing down for most of the weekend for deep cleaning. The shutdown will begin today a 2 PM at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at Richmond Rd at Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The store will be deep cleaned by a third-party cleaning service then employees will be allowed to come back and restock all shelves in preparation for the reopening on Sunday, January 9 at 6 AM according to the report.
