ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFT: NFL owners should force Snyder to sell Washington Football Team

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gaHA_0dfWLVTD00

Pro Football Talk certainly went after Daniel Snyder this week.

Mike Florio showed little restraint, and Charean Williams threw a couple of haymakers as well.

Playing video of a group of Eagles fans falling through the railing and nearly onto QB Jalen Hurts, Florio spoke of the disaster it could have been for those fans and Hurts.

“Hopefully the NFL will treat this situation differently than it treated the investigation of workplace misconduct because it all traces back to the same cesspool of dysfunction that has been running the Washington Football Team and Fed Ex Field for more than 20 years. It all goes back to Dan Snyder.”

“They (NFL owners) all need to come together and get rid of Daniel Snyder. He should not own that team. They should force him to sell.”

Williams added: “It (FedEx Field) is a cesspool. … If I am FedEx, I am taking my name off of the stadium. It is now the worst stadium in the NFL. … I am not trusting any railing at this stadium, ever.”

Florio started round two: “Why in the world would FedEx want its name attached to that location at this point? I would pay twice what I am paying to get my name on it, to (now) get my name off of it. … Take my name off of this place. I don’t want to be involved with it anymore.”

“Anyone out there that owns FedEx stock should be thinking, ‘Why in the Hell are we attached to this venue, especially when it is tied directly back to Daniel Snyder’?”

Florio then proceeded to attempt to explain, in his view, how Snyder has hired differently to simply avoid the NFL coming after him, referring to the hiring changes as superficial: “The NFL needs to take action which will result in a new owner. Surely there is someone out there who can be a more responsible, caring and appropriate owner of the team.”

Williams then threw her biggest haymaker. “They made Jerry Richardson sell; why not Daniel Snyder? To me, everything that he has done is more egregious when you take the totality of it than what Jerry Richardson did. And his was bad, and they immediately made him sell.”

Snyder is not innocent; he has erred much, and frankly, I too have hoped several years for another owner. But it is so much easier to simplistically pile on, isn’t it?

Comments / 18

Pete Mangold
3d ago

Reality, if he is forced to sell, other owners will fall as dominos, not going to happen. Get over the NFL,just another woke business.

Reply
5
Barbara McGinnis
3d ago

haven't watched the team since cooke passed awaythis guy is money hungry nothing about the sport. sad thing read in the paper years ago that he sued an 80 something year old for not buying her season tickets dont remember if she had contract or not. she couldn't afford it also she was not well took her to court and won. the DC area helped t he woman outtake your chopper and get out of DC

Reply
4
milton turner
3d ago

I agree the BEST Thing that can happen to this TEAM is to get RID of the OWNER !!!!

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Dan Snyder
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace left Minnesota together, perhaps for the final time

The Chicago Bears’ 2021 season has come to a merciful end, but the drama is only just beginning. The team is expected to make some big potential changes within the front office, most noticeably with Matt Nagy’s impending firing. But general manager Ryan Pace’s future is more uncertain, as some believe he’ll remain with the organization and others think he’s gone with Nagy.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy