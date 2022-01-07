PFT: NFL owners should force Snyder to sell Washington Football Team

Pro Football Talk certainly went after Daniel Snyder this week.

Mike Florio showed little restraint, and Charean Williams threw a couple of haymakers as well.

Playing video of a group of Eagles fans falling through the railing and nearly onto QB Jalen Hurts, Florio spoke of the disaster it could have been for those fans and Hurts.

“Hopefully the NFL will treat this situation differently than it treated the investigation of workplace misconduct because it all traces back to the same cesspool of dysfunction that has been running the Washington Football Team and Fed Ex Field for more than 20 years. It all goes back to Dan Snyder.”

“They (NFL owners) all need to come together and get rid of Daniel Snyder. He should not own that team. They should force him to sell.”

Williams added: “It (FedEx Field) is a cesspool. … If I am FedEx, I am taking my name off of the stadium. It is now the worst stadium in the NFL. … I am not trusting any railing at this stadium, ever.”

Florio started round two: “Why in the world would FedEx want its name attached to that location at this point? I would pay twice what I am paying to get my name on it, to (now) get my name off of it. … Take my name off of this place. I don’t want to be involved with it anymore.”

“Anyone out there that owns FedEx stock should be thinking, ‘Why in the Hell are we attached to this venue, especially when it is tied directly back to Daniel Snyder’?”

Florio then proceeded to attempt to explain, in his view, how Snyder has hired differently to simply avoid the NFL coming after him, referring to the hiring changes as superficial: “The NFL needs to take action which will result in a new owner. Surely there is someone out there who can be a more responsible, caring and appropriate owner of the team.”

Williams then threw her biggest haymaker. “They made Jerry Richardson sell; why not Daniel Snyder? To me, everything that he has done is more egregious when you take the totality of it than what Jerry Richardson did. And his was bad, and they immediately made him sell.”

Snyder is not innocent; he has erred much, and frankly, I too have hoped several years for another owner. But it is so much easier to simplistically pile on, isn’t it?