Save the date for the 2022 Destination Imagination Wisconsin State Tournament. This year’s event will be hosted on Sat., April 9, 2022. Learn more about DI. This event will bring several thousand people to campus in one day and will be a terrific way to showcase UW-Green Bay. With this large of an event, it will be an “all hands on deck” type of day for the University. We will once again be looking to students and staff to step-up and help out with this unique opportunity. Therefore, reserve Sat., April 9, 2022 on your calendars to plan to help make this event a successful one. Be on the lookout for a volunteer registration link in the coming weeks for staff and students to register to volunteer. Volunteers are needed in areas such as parking, directional staff, info tables, etc. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt and a free lunch.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO