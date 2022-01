It turned out to be an pretty good week for corn and beans plus late in the week even wheat managed to stage a small recovery. The week began on Monday with the grains especially corn under pretty severe pressure. Corn bounced off of key support on Tuesday moving 20 cents higher only to give back about 7 cents Wednesday. Beans were a little stronger and seem to be more supported by the weather in South America. The major bean crop is being decreased in South America with too wet in the north and too dry in the south.

