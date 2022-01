“Grey’s Anatomy” — already the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history — has been renewed by ABC for its 19th season, with star Ellen Pompeo set to return as Meredith Grey. Whereas last year the show’s renewal came down to the wire, and was announced in May, this time there’s no such cliffhanger. Pompeo, currently a co-executive producer, is being bumped to executive producer as of next season. Along with Pompeo’s return, ABC announced that executive producer Krista Vernoff — showrunner since Season 14 when creator Shonda Rhimes handed over its reins — will continue to oversee the show. Original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are also set to return for Season 19.

