Sony Artisan Andy Mann is a National Geographic photographer and senior fellow and storyteller for SeaLegacy. His work takes him to some of the wildest places on the globe and puts him through some intense experiences, like traveling through rough seas and swimming with crocodiles or sharks…but he does it all for a reason. “I do it so when someone asks me, ‘What is it like in the ocean? What is it like in Antarctica?’ I can show them the most beautiful place in the world. And in most cases, an image or a short story is the only way someone is going to ever experience a place as wild as the open ocean.” In this video Mann goes deeper into his process for storytelling with Sony Alpha and Xperia. Watch as he shares how you can find your voice, style and purpose using some of Sony’s latest gear.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO