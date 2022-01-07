ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Circles Around This Town”: Maren Morris’ autobiographical new song recounts her journey to stardom

wbch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Maren Morris dropped what she describes as “My story in a song.” Called “Circles Around This Town,” the track follows her journey from a young country fan growing up in Texas to a songwriter turned country superstar in Music City. “I drove circles...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Grand Ole Opry under fire after Morgan Wallen performs on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ERNEST's Grand Ole Opry debut is getting a lot of attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Eclectic Nashville singer/songwriter ERNEST played the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for the first time. He was later joined on stage by surprise guest Morgan Wallen. ERNEST and...
NASHVILLE, TN
kfdi.com

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ is the best selling album of 2021

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is the best-selling album of 2021, despite the controversy surrounding the country star over his use of a racial slur. The 28-year-old’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies. Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wivr1017.com

Maren Morris To Release New Song On Friday

Maren Morris will release a new song called “Circles Around This Town” on Friday (January 7th). She shared the news on social media earlier this week simply writing, “get lost, get found. Circles Around This Town out Friday.” This will be the first taste of new music off Maren's upcoming album.
MUSIC
KTTS

Maren Morris World Premiere

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS has another exciting WORLD PREMIERE!. Tune in tonight at 11 PM for the premiere of Maren Morris’ brand new song, “Circles Around This Town”!. You can also catch the new track all day long tomorrow Friday, January 7th. Let us know what you...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Maren Morris
kfdi.com

Maren Morris’ Song Hayes Must Have Been A Cat or Dog in Past Life and She Teases New Music

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
WNCY

Kelsea Ballerini’s goal for 2022 is “doing my damn best”

Kelsea Ballerini is walking into the new year with confidence. The “Half of My Hometown” singer took to Instagram to kick off 2022 by honestly sharing with fans the struggle she had solidifying her resolutions, explaining that she had written “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, from her body to relationships to her career.
CELEBRITIES
wbch.com

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris among the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainers lineup

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced its entertainers lineup this week, and the nearly-month-long event is packed with big names across all genres. As usual, country music will be well represented at this year’s RodeoHouston. The event kicks off in late February with a performance from Texan and rodeo alum Cody Johnson, and concludes with a show-stopping March 20 performance from George Strait.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Maren Morris Might Have Secretly Teased Her New Music Video For Months

Maren Morris fans are “freaking out” about the new music video she’s premiering on Friday (January 7)… and it turns out, Morris may have been dropping hints for months. Morris confirmed on her social media channels this week that the release of “Circles Around This Town”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Stardom#Music Video
Herald-Dispatch

Big John and Bill Cornwell: New music coming from Maren Morris

NEW: Maren Morris is kicking off the new year with new music! On her socials, Maren shared the single image for her new track, “Circles Around This Town” — which arrives this Friday. This follows the success she had last year with husband Ryan Hurd and their smash hit “Chasing After You.”
MUSIC
wbch.com

Little Big Town + Miranda Lambert are back on the “Bandwagon” for 2022 Tour

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will split a bill once again: They’re co-headliners for a 2022 iteration of The Bandwagon Tour, which will kick off this spring. It’s a return of the two act’s 2018 tour of the same name, and this time around, The Cadillac Three will join Miranda and Little Big Town’s traveling show as an opening act. The full lineup will kick things off on May 6 with a show in Houston, Texas, hitting amphitheaters across 15 dates and wrapping in June.
HOUSTON, TX
The Boot

Top 10 Maren Morris Collaborations

Maren Morris has just kicked off the next era of her already accomplished career with the release of her autobiographical single "Circles Around This Town." The 31-year-old Texas native has become a crossover success, charting hits on both the country and pop charts. From a young age, she spent years honing her craft as a songwriter and performer before heading to Nashville to pursue her career. Her 2015 self-titled EP, which included her hit "My Church," found huge success on streaming platforms and led her to a major label deal.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Dustin Lynch + MacKenzie Porter's "Thinking 'Bout You" went from a "blind audition" to a multi-week hit

Dustin Lynch capped 2021 with country radio success, as his duet with MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You," spent two weeks at the top of the charts. But back before the song was a hit single, Dustin was on the hunt for the perfect duet partner to record it with, and he chose MacKenzie -- a Canadian up-and-comer with three back-to-back chart-toppers on Canadian country radio -- through a kind of unconventional process.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
popwrapped.com

New Music Friday: The Weeknd, Maren Morris, Halsey, Walker Hayes, and more!

Happy New Music Friday! We have some of our favorite musicians from all different genres releasing original music on this day of the week. It’s a great way to kick-off your Friday by listening to the new album by The Weeknd, titled “Dawn DM.” With the power of TikTok, singer-songwriters have found viral success, including David J, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Teddy Swims.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy