Stryker to acquire Vocera Communications for $3B

By Mike Miliard
Healthcare IT News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStryker on Thursday announced its plans for a merger with Vocera Communications, developer of clinical communication and workflow technologies, for approximately $3 billion. The maker of medical and surgical products will spend $79.25 per share for Vocera, for a total equity value of $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of...

