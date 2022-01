Two investigations of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s use of deadly force on New Year’s Eve continue, both shrouded in secrecy. The State Police are investigating whether he has any criminal liability for firing at and missing a woman who reportedly shot another woman in a convenience store parking lot. His shot might have hit a police car. No one expects a finding of criminal liability in such a case when the investigative file reaches the prosecuting attorney. Ongoing criminal investigations are traditionally non-public until completed.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO