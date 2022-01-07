ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres loan MacInnis, Murray, Prow to Rochester

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres announced Friday morning that the team has loaned defenseman Ethan Prow and forwards Ryan MacInnis and Brett Murray to the Rochester Americans. The Sabres do not play again until...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Predators defeat Avalanche in OT in back-and-forth game

NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene scored his second power-play goal at 3:01 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Duchene won it with a quick shot from the top of the right circle after Roman Josi's one-timer was blocked...
NHL
WGRZ TV

Kucherov leads Lightning over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Nikita Kucherov scored a hat trick, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat extended his scoring streak to four games, and the Lightning got three assists from Alex Killorn and two from Victor Hedman. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for his 20th win of the season. Tampa Bay has won three of four following a three-game skid to keep pace with the Florida Panthers atop the NHL standings with 53 points. Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres, who have lost seven in a row at home.
NHL
NHL

All-Star Game coaches announced by NHL

NEW YORK - -The National Hockey League announced today that Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers (Atlantic), Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will serve as the head coaches for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.
NHL
NHL

Bjork returns to practice with Sabres

Anders Bjork practiced with the Sabres on Sunday, his first session with the team since entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 4. Bjork's return left the Sabres with four players absent due to protocol: forwards Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo, and Peyton Krebs and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald. Okposo and Fitzgerald entered protocol on Jan. 3. Tuch and Krebs entered along with Bjork on Jan. 4.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres get Okposo and Tuch back to practice

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play his eighth game out of 10. Things haven’t gone quite as well for him in his last three starts giving up 11 goals. Overall he’s 2-4-2 with a 2.61 goals against and .922 save percentage.
NHL
NHL

Video Review: SEA @ COL - 11:47 of the Third Period

After review, it was determined Devon Toews did not kick the puck into goal; it was deflected off his ankle. Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Devon Toews' skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
NHL

Eichel may need time to regain form with Golden Knights after surgery

Center begins skating with new team, hasn't played since March 7. Jack Eichel skated with the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time Tuesday, prompting two main questions: When will he debut for them? How quickly can he regain his form as one of the best players in the NHL?
NHL
NHL

Kane's agent, Oilers speak, GM says; Sharks placed forward on waivers

Would become unrestricted free agent if San Jose contract is terminated. The Edmonton Oilers have spoken to the agent for Evander Kane, general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday. The forward was placed on unconditional waivers by the San Jose Sharks on Saturday with the intention of terminating his contract. "Well,...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets fan trades pig socks for stick, Gavrikov rocks them

Columbus defenseman picks up some unique footwear from fan, models them right away. Columbus Blue Jackets fan Jacey Snyder couldn't believe her eyes when she saw defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov wearing her socks on Tuesday. Don't get us wrong, Gavrikov is no sock thief. They were acquired in a 1-for-1 trade...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rebound with rout of Sabres

For the first time in three weeks, the Lightning entered a game without a single player or coach in COVID protocol. And despite being without defenseman Ryan McDonagh Tuesday in Buffalo, their roster was almost as whole as it’s been since the beginning of the season. Coming off a...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Blues: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center:. Game 32: Dallas Stars (17-12-2, 36 points) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-10-5, 45 points) When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. CT. Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO. TV: Bally...
NHL

