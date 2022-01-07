ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangkok public transport to get open loop contactless ticketing

By Tom Phillips
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic transport users in Bangkok will soon be able to make contactless fare payments for journeys on rail, bus and boat services across the Thai capital using their EMV...

