With Gordon Ramsay's tough exterior, it may come as a surprise that he enjoys cozying up to an uplifting Disney movie from time to time, but Insider reveals that the chef has a penchant for heartwarming tales. After starring in shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay's schtick quickly became his willingness to be terrifyingly blunt in the kitchen, but chefs say that, other than mid-dinner service, Ramsay is a friendly face. Previous "Hell's Kitchen" winner Christina Wilson even exclusively told Mashed that Ramsay is surprisingly "humble and gracious," regardless of his TV persona.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO