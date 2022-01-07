ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Hudson once had two dates in the same night

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Hudson once went from one date to another in the same night. The 42-year-old...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Her Family Can't Live Without This 'Magic' Face Cream

It’s one thing when you find a holy grail skincare product for yourself, but it’s another when you find one that’s good for the entire family. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is magical, but her skincare routine has been shrouded in mystery — until now. Hudson swears by quite a few lavish skincare products with even loftier price tags. However, there’s one face cream that’s lavish, affordable, and good for everyone in the family. In an interview with People, the mom of two revealed the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is one product she can’t live without. “I’ve always...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Shares Snowy Photo of Daughter Rani Celebrating Holidays in Colorado

It was a white Christmas for Kate Hudson, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, 3! The actress shared an adorable photo to Instagram today of the family of three, all bundled up in the snow in front of a log cabin, where they’ve been celebrating the holidays in Aspen, Colorado. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) The photo features Hudson in a matching rainbow sweater and beanie, Fujikawa in a green beanie, and Rani in a colorful snowsuit with a fuzzy purple beanie on her head. She captioned the photo with a simple...
COLORADO STATE
Effingham Radio

Kate Hudson Shares Her Most Embarrassing Date

Kate Hudson shared the story of her most embarrassing date during a game of Truth or Drink on her Instagram page Thursday (Jan. 6th). She told fans, “My most embarrassing date – I wasn’t embarrassed. I just went from one date to another date in the same date. So I showed up with one date and I left with another.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Magazine

Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson Experience ‘Conflict’ Over Different Parenting Styles: She’s ‘Strict’

Doing it differently! Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are only three years apart, but the siblings have completely opposite tactics when it comes to raising their kids. Although the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohosts “haven’t gotten into many fights … as adults,” Oliver, 45, told Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 6, that they do experience “conflict” over how they parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Digital Courier

Kate Hudson celebrates her son Ryder's 18th birthday with sweet Instagram post

Kate Hudson has celebrated her son Ryder's 18th birthday with a touching social media post. The 42-year-old actress shared a sweet tribute to her son on his milestone birthday with a montage of photos from his life, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie of the pair and also quipped that his life is "outta my hands" now.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Kate Hudson Doesn't Wash Her Face in the Morning

The actor walks us through her beauty routines, including a new powered face mask she helped develop with Juice Beauty. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes you meet someone...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson Breaks Into the Beauty Business

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson has offered #Fitspiration with her Fabletics activewear, nutrition with her InBloom powder supplements and fun with her alkaline water vodka brand King St. Now, she is setting her sights on beauty, launching her first product today, the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection One has to wonder, as one of Hollywood’s most relatable actors and down-to-earth lifestyle goddesses, what took her so long? It turns out, it’s been 15 years...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

Kate Hudson Just Launched a Clean Skin-Care Mask

Kate Hudson is always keeping herself busy. She has multiple businesses, a podcast and endless movies under her belt, not to mention three children. Now, the star is adding another venture to her plate. Hudson teamed up with Juice Beauty to launch a powerful pink powder mask. The partnership aligns well with Hudson’s continuous advocacy for wellness and clean beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy