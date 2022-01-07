Kate Hudson once had two dates in the same night

It’s one thing when you find a holy grail skincare product for yourself, but it’s another when you find one that’s good for the entire family. It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is magical, but her skincare routine has been shrouded in mystery — until now. Hudson swears by quite a few lavish skincare products with even loftier price tags. However, there’s one face cream that’s lavish, affordable, and good for everyone in the family. In an interview with People, the mom of two revealed the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is one product she can’t live without. “I’ve always...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO