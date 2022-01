One of my favorite events of the year is coming up January 19-20, 2022 the MN Ag Expo. This is the annual meeting of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. If you raise corn and soybeans it is free! You can register at the door, but there may not be meal tickets available. So it would be much better if you pre-register ahead of time. You can do that on the website: mnagexpo.com. The deadline is Monday January 10, 2022. it is quite simple and will take less that 5 minutes!

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO