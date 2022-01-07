ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Tapped to Headline Coachella in April

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Travis Scott is out and now his good friend Kanye West is in!. The headliners of this spring’s Coachella Festival have just been announced. Temperamental artist and former 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West, now known as just “Ye” will be headlining, while popular singer Billie Eilish is also scheduled. According to...

www.blackenterprise.com

