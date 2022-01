COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy week at many gyms as people are returning to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions, but with COVID-19 cases surging, many gyms are taking extra precautions. According to the YMCA in Reynoldsburg, it has added more than 1,000 new members to its gym this week, up 30% from […]

REYNOLDSBURG, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO