Kate Hudson once had two dates in the same night

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Hudson once went from one date to another in the same night. The 42-year-old actress - who got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in last year - has opened up on her dating past and recalled one eventful evening where it definitely wasn't love at first sight. Playing a...

