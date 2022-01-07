Kate Hudson once had two dates in the same night

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO