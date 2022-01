Boris Johnson’s Government “recognises the pressure” that people are facing on their household finances including on their energy bills and will “continue to look closely at all the options that exist”, a Treasury minister has said.Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told MPs that at the autumn Budget the Government “put in place a host of measures to help families with the cost of living”.His comments came as the Commons heard Labour would tax North Sea oil and gas companies to help reduce VAT on UK energy bills.Setting out Labour’s plans for a VAT cut to household energy bills during the...

