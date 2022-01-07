ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarling CEO Anne Boden says the bank has pulled all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram until Meta tackles fraudsters advertising on its platforms. In her annual letter, Boden also confirms the planned launch of a Software as a Service (SaaS) proposition during 2022. Boden has been at the...

MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta names DoorDash CEO Xu to board

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce." Xu's addition brings Meta's board to 10 members.
Cheddar News

Facebook Parent Meta Loses Bid to Dismiss FTC Antitrust Lawsuit

Meta's request to have a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit dismissed was rejected by a federal judge. Prosecutors presented enough evidence in their latest filing to go forward with the case accusing the tech giant of operating a social networking monopoly through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
The Conversation U.S.

Radicalization pipelines: How targeted advertising on social media drives people to extremes

Have you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social media. Those mechanisms are increasingly being used for more nefarious purposes than aggressive advertising. The threat is in how this targeted advertising interacts with today’s extremely divisive political landscape. As a social media researcher, I see how people seeking to...
BlogHer

Best Link in Bio Tools for Converting Followers Into Loyal Supporters

Few phrases are more ubiquitous in the creator economy than “link in bio.” We’ve talked about the importance of having a foundational presence outside of social media platforms, where updates and glitches can be unpredictable, thus threatening the livelihood of a “social-only” biz. This is especially important on Instagram, one of the most widely-used apps for creators and everyday people alike. A tool that links social media accounts to multiple pieces of content solves this conundrum. Once upon a time, Instagram users could only share one URL at a time within their bio, necessitating an around-the-clock schedule for switching URLs...
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
finextra.com

PayPal explores creating own stablecoin

Payments giant PayPal is "exploring" the launch of its own dollar-backed stablecoin, according to Bloomberg. The firm confirmed that it is investigating a possible PayPal Coin after a developer called Steve Moser found hidden code and images in its iPhone app. The code was left over from an internal hackathon...
finextra.com

Face pay startup DigiDoe raises £850,000

DIGIDOE, the UK-based startup which is on a march to revolutionise the world’s outdated payments infrastructure, has secured more than £850,000 from new investors. The initial funding round was closed early because of high levels of customer interest in DigiDoe’s unique next generation, fraud-inhibiting, multi-currency payments system.
finovate.com

Starling to Launch Software-as-a-Service Offering

If you forecasted banking-as-a-service as one of the top trends in 2022, you can go ahead and put a check mark next to your prediction. That’s because U.K.-based digital bank Starling Bank announced today it is launching a software-as-a-service product, Starling as a Service. Starling as a Service will...
CNBC

Goldman-backed digital bank Starling boycotts Meta over scam ads

LONDON — British digital bank Starling says it is boycotting Facebook parent company Meta over its failure to tackle fraudulent financial adverts. Anne Boden, Starling's CEO and founder, said her firm would no longer pay for advertising on Facebook and Instagram while scammers were targeting its customers. In an...
pymnts.com

London FinTech Starling Bank Boycotts Advertising on Meta Over Scammers

London FinTech Starling Bank has put Meta on notice and said it was boycotting advertising on Facebook and Instagram due to the number of scammers infiltrating its social media platforms, Starling CEO Anne Boden said in her annual letter. The unicorn challenger bank that counts Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Management &...
Ars Technica

France orders Google and Facebook to offer one-click cookie rejection

French regulators today ordered Google and Facebook to make rejecting cookies as simple as accepting them and fined the companies a total of €210 million for failing to comply with France's Data Protection Act. The CNIL (Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés) said that "facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com...
sfbayview.com

Advertise with us!

The San Francisco Bay View is a national Black newspaper founded in 1976 and known in neighborhoods around the country and world for our unflinching political analysis and activist reporting from communities that are misrepresented or ignored in mainstream media. Since the 1980s, we have reported seriously on prison violence and police brutality, forging a lasting bond with our brothers, siblings and sisters caged in US prisons – 2,600 of whom have paid subscriptions to our print paper. Our print edition is monthly and our website is updated daily with breaking local and national news.
