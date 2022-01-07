ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was...

mix108.com

MIX 108

Will We See ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beware, True Believers. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans exactly what they had been asking for for years: The return of Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. These weren’t brief cameos, either; both characters were major supporting players in the story. They didn’t just team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They hung out with him, offered him advice, and cracked joke about life as a friendly neighborhood superhero. But instead of giving the characters a final sendoff, Maguire and Garfield’s roles were so good, they only whetted Spider-Man fans appetite for even more movies featuring these characters.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Was ‘Desperate’ to Join ‘Narnia’ Films but Was Told He’s Not ‘Handsome Enough’

Andrew Garfield is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which marks the third time the Oscar-nominated actor has played the web-slinger on the big screen. Had Garfield’s career gone has he intended, “Spider-Man” wouldn’t have been the only major Hollywood franchise under his belt. The actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was “desperate” to join Disney’s “Chronicles of Narnia” franchise as Prince Caspian when he was starting out in Hollywood, but the casting team allegedly thought Garfield just didn’t have the right look. “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The...
MOVIES
