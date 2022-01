Emergency food assistance will continue for Kansas residents amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday it is extending Emergency Food Assistance (SNAP) benefits to current participants through Jul. 31 or until the termination of the federal public health emergency declaration. According to a news release from DCF, the extension will allow roughly 63,000 Kansas households to take advantage of more than $14.5 million in additional funding per month.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO