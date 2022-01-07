ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XLPE Cable Market Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin (2022-2030) | Universal Cables Ltd. (India), Finolex Cables Ltd. (India), Laser Power & Infra (India), Prysmian Group (Italy)

Cover picture for the articleAs per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the XLPE cables market is majorly driven by the rising share of renewable energy in the power generation mix. Due to the rising population, global electricity demand is likely to rise exponentially. Besides, rapid urbanization increased access to electricity,...

thedallasnews.net

Functional Food Market Projected to Reach $267,924.40 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Functional Food Market by Ingredient, Product, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,"The global functional food market is expected to reach $267,924.40 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. Functional food...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

GIS Software Market Is Going to Boom | Autodesk, General Electric, GB Group

Global GIS Software Market Status, Size, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2022 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global GIS Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google, Esri, Pitney Bowes, Golden Software, Caliper, Autodesk, Salesforce Maps, GB Group, Oracle, Tyler Technologies, Zee Source, Mapbox, Blue Marble Geographics, General Electric, OSGeo.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Women's Razor Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Harry's, Edwin Jagger, The Gillette

Latest released the research study on Global Women's Razor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Women's Razor Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Women's Razor. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Gillette Company (United States),Dollar Shave Club (United States),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),SociÃ©tÃ© Bic (France),Harry's (United States),Edwin Jagger (United Kingdom),Target Corporation (United States),Bombay Shaving Company (Reckitt Benckiser) (India),Miniso (China),LetsShave (India).
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Dishwasher Market Business-Opportunities and Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR From 2020-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Dishwasher Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Dishwasher Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas and New...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

False Eyelashes Market To Exhibit At A 7.30-GR By 2027, Says Market Research Future

Market Research Future (MRFR) pointed out factors like the growing demand for customized make-up, hike in innovations, impact of the social media and entertainment industry, and others. Bloggers are also impacting trends in the segment, owing to which the reach companies are witnessing is substantial. False Eyelashes Market, according to...
MAKEUP
thedallasnews.net

Lip Care Products Market to See Booming Growth | Maybelline, Nivea, Kiehl, Vaseline

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Lip Care Products Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Lip Care Products market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SKIN CARE
thedallasnews.net

Non alcoholic Cocktail Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | NESTLE, COCA-COLA, REYES HOLDINGS

Latest released the research study on Global Non alcoholic Cocktail Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Non alcoholic Cocktail Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Non alcoholic Cocktail. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LVMH(France),NESTLE AG(Switzerland),COCA-COLA COMPANY(United States),PEPSICO(United States),MCDONALD'S CORPORATION(United States),STARBUCKS CORPORATION(United States),REYES HOLDINGS(United States),ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV(Belgium),MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL(United States),NONGFU SPRING(China).
DRINKS
thedallasnews.net

Hypersonic Technology Market : Hypersonic Cruise Missile Type to Surpass at 10.8-GR During 2020-2030

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hypersonic Technology Market by Launch Mode (Air Launched, Surface Launched, and Subsea Launched), End User (Military, Air Force, Navy, and Space), and Type (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile, and Hypersonic Spaceplanes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. As per the report, the global hypersonic technology industry was pegged at $4.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

At 27.2% Growth Rate, Renewable Energy Certificate Market to Garner $103.2 Billion by 2030

The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Inflight Shopping Market Is Booming Worldwide with Airfree, Airbuy, AirAsia Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Inflight Shopping Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Inflight Shopping market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Surgical Microscopes Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR By 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Surgical Microscopes Market by Product Type, Connectivity, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2028," Ophthalmology application segment is expected to remain the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

At 3.1 CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to Reach $284.05 Billion by 2026

Rise in usage of smart mobile phones, increase in usage of smart wireless accessories, and technological advancements of OTGs and wireless attachment coupled with advancement in gaming accessories have boosted the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. However, surge in penetration of counterfeit products and trade war between the developed nations hampers the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in imaging and photographic accessories are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market Size to grow at 16.3 Percent CAGR over 2021-2030 | Cabot, CHEAPTUBES, LG Chem, Nano-C, Nanocyl, Arkema

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, "Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market by Type ((Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)), Technology (Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, CVD, Catalytic CVD, High Pressure Carbon Monoxide, CoMoCAT, Floating Catalyst, and Others), and Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Energy Storage, Structural Composites, Chemical Materials, Medical & Pharmacy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030". Global industrial carbon nanotubes market was estimated at 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.
PORTLAND, OR
thedallasnews.net

Laser Welding Robot Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Kuka, TRUMPF, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, IPG Photonics Company, Stäubli

Reports Intellect announces the addition of a new Global Laser Welding Robot market research study to its growing database of market intelligence. The in-depth study provides knowledge and valuable statistics about the global Laser Welding Robot market. Each segment of the studies has a look at is specifically organized to discover key factors of the worldwide Laser Welding Robot Market. For instance, the market dynamics segment digs deep into the drivers, restraints, developments, and possibilities of the worldwide Laser Welding Robot Market. The report consist of data that will be essential to confirm a good growth curve along the overall forecast period.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Global Vertical Farming Market Sales to Reach $24.11 Billion By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vertical farming market generated $3.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24.11 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments, regional landscape, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Mobility Managed Service Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2028

Mobility Managed Service Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Mobility Managed Service Market, which facilitates the report's reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to raise the business. Most importantly, the report furthermore identifies the historic, present, and future developments which might be predicted to influence the improvement ratio of the Mobility Managed Service market. The predictions mentioned in the report have been attained by using proven research theories and methodologies. Thus, this research study assists as an important collection of the information for every market landscape.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Data Extrusion Market 2022-2028 | Global Market Size, Share, Trends And Top Key Players: Cisco Systems, Mcafee, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro.

Data Extrusion Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Data Extrusion Market, which facilitates the report's reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to raise the business. Most importantly, the report furthermore identifies the historic, present, and future developments which might be predicted to influence the improvement ratio of the Data Extrusion market. The predictions mentioned in the report have been attained by using proven research theories and methodologies. Thus, this research study assists as an important collection of the information for every market landscape.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Gift Cards Market Size is Expected to Reach $2,076.51 Billion by 2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gift Cards Market by Card Type (Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card) and End User (Retail Establishment and Corporate Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,076.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Football Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Trend, Demand and Business Outlook 2021-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Football Market, 2021-2027". In addition, the report on the global Football Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas and New...
MARKETS

