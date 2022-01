Last year, Canada Goose announced plans to go fur-free and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025. With a new collection that offers the brand’s largest capsule made from recycled materials to date, we’d say the brand is well on its way. Called the Humanature Capsule, the offering includes four new outerwear styles, as well as an updated take on its unisex Standard Expedition Parka, which launched in January 2021. The new styles include the men’s Ryker Overcoat and Nairo Puffer and the women’s Ryha Overcoat and Keifer Puffer. Each piece of lightweight outerwear comes in a classic fit. The styles are...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO