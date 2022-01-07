ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Honkai Impact 3rd v5.4 Silverwing: Beyond Launching January 13th

By Harry Slater
droidgamers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update for smash-hit gacha RPG Honkai Impact 3rd is set to launch next week. Version 5.4 is called Silverwing: Beyond and it’s bringing a bunch of new content to the game. The update will...

www.droidgamers.com

Comments / 0

cogconnected.com

Genshin Impact Launches Events in the Alps

The inspiration for one of Genshin Impact’s in game areas, Dragonspine, is now doing a collaboration with the game. Genshin Impact’s publisher miHoYo announced the start of Genshin Impact themed events in the Alps with a press release. Europe’s highest ski resort is now Genshin Impact themed.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Mimelet is the Latest Game From Neutronized, Out Now for Android

Neutronized has made some pretty darn awesome arcade platformers over the years, and its latest game – Mimelet – fits nicely into that same mold. It’s an engaging leaper with an interesting twist, and it’s out right now on the Play Store. The game sees you...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honkai Impact 3rd#Post Honkai#N Ex#The Play Store
droidgamers.com

Platform Puzzler Where’s Samantha Out Now on the Play Store

In November last year we mentioned that Where’s Samantha was heading to Android. Time has passed, the year has changed, and Where’s Samantha has landed on Android. Swish. The game sees you playing as a piece of cloth named George, who’s just discovered that the love of his life has gone missing. It’s up to you to try and find the Samantha of the title and set the world to rights.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone Launching on January 18th

RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is a game that wants to capture some of the feeling of table top gaming. There are dice. There are monsters. And you can get your hands on it on January 18th. There are definite shades of the likes of Talisman here, but the combat...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Tower Hunter: Ezra’s Trial is a 2.5D Action Platformer, Out Now

Who doesn’t love a good 2.5D action platformer with roguelike, metroidvania and RPG elements? Probably quite a lot of people, but if you’re not one of them Tower Hunter: Ezra’s Trial will be right up your street. The game is out now on the Play Store, although...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Voting for Contest of Champions’ Summoner’s Choice Kicks Off This Week

Kabam has announced that the first round of voting for this year’s Summoner’s Choice event is set to kick off on January 7th. That, according to our stone tablets, is this Friday. The event allows players of Contest of Champions – the dev’s Marvel-themed kick-and-punch-a-thon – to select...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
droidgamers.com

The Best Games On Sale for Android This Week – Pavilion, Arrog, Jydge and More

It’s the end of the first week of the new year, and that means it’s time to have a look at all of the awesome games that are currently on sale on the Play Store. It’s not a huge crop this week, especially when you compare it to all the holiday sales, but there’s still some decent bargains waiting for you. From sims to strategy, adventure to puzzle.
TENNIS
Siliconera

Honkai Impact 3rd Chapter 28 Includes New Umbral Rose Outfit

The upcoming Honkai Impact 3rd Story Chapter 28, “Beyond Will,” will include new activities, limited-time events, and a new outfit for Umbral Rose. Story Chapter 28 will release sometime during the v5.4 update. The story content will be available once players complete Chapters 26 and 27. The v5.4...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Class of ’09 is an Anti Visual Novel, Out Now on the Play Store

Class of ’09 might look like your standard visual novel fare, but it throws the tropes of the genre on their head. Instead of hitting on cute anime girls, you’re playing as one, rejecting everyone’s advances and basking in the chaos. The dev terms this is a...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Bullet Hell Card Game Heck Deck Launching Tomorrow

In November last year we told you about Heck Deck. We mentioned, all that time ago, that the game was set to land on the Play Store in January. And we were right, because it’s going to go live for Android tomorrow. The game is an intriguing mix of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Action JRPG-inspired Eternal Radiance launches for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 13

Visualnoveler has announced that action JRPG-inspired Eternal Radiance will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 13. After failing to secure funding with an initial 2018 Kickstarter campaign under the name Destiny Chronicles, Eternal Radiance ran a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2019, followed by an Early Access PC launch in April 2020 and a full Steam launch in December 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Honkai Impact leak reveals new Genshin Impact Keqing skin

A new Keqing skin has been leaked, giving both Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact fans an early look at her alternate costume. Unlike the recent Keqing and Ninguanngg skin announcements for Genshin Impact, a new leak has revealed that the 5-star Electro unit will be getting another outfit. However, this leaked Keqing skin will not be available in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Forza Street Shutting Down Later This Year

Another one bites the dust. Less than two years after it first landed on the Play Store, underwhelming drag-racer Forza Street is shutting down for good this spring. The game saw you engaging in tappy drag races, and in doing so basically failed to capture everything that made the home version of Forza so impressive.
VIDEO GAMES

