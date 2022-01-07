ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel trips amid rising COVID-19 cases

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cruise industry may be sailing into the headwinds...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elliott.org

Norwegian Cruise Line made us stay inside our cabin for four days! Is this legal?

Norwegian Cruise Line just forced a triple-vaccinated husband and wife to stay inside their cabin without reprieve for four days. And when the ship finally returned to New York, two burly NCL crew members inexplicably continued to prevent the couple’s escape. How is this possible? That’s what the bewildered COVID-negative duo wants to know.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Sanders
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean#Covid#Cdc#Cruise Industry#Nbc
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

The hottest travel trends of 2022

Looking ahead to trends and future happenings is always a thrill - but this column is going to be even more exciting than that. Why? Because I’m actively going to avoid the C word (you know the one) as well as its associated P word (2020-2022 - so far), T word (PCR vs LFT) and Q word (hotel or otherwise). I think we can agree that it’ll be a welcome break - if only once a fortnight.Here in Trendwatch land, the only things going viral will be the odd TikTok travel trend or hot-topic tweet. Every couple of weeks, we’ll...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is hospitalising and dying people, and calling it “mild” is a mistake, according to the World Health Organization

Geneva (Switzerland): Geneva (Switzerland) is the capital of Switzerland. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the Omicron form should not be classified as “mild” because it is hospitalising and killing individuals despite producing less severe symptoms. According to him, Omicron is outpacing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy