Electronics

Friday's deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago
We've arrived at the end of another long week. But before you slide into the weekend, you definitely need to check out all the Amazon deals we've rounded up for you on Friday. You won't believe how much money you can save right now on best-selling products.

The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $249 if you hurry. Plus, the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon's entire site is down to just $169.99 instead of $230.

Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid tests . Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several best-sellers are also discounted.

How is that even possible?!

Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than COVID-19 home test kits. That makes sense, of course, since case numbers are soaring higher than we've ever seen before. COVID rapid tests are still impossible to find in stores, so you might want to stock up on tests from Amazon while you can.

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Friday's best deals

We mentioned it already but it bears repeating. COVID tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

No one wants to drive around from store to store and find them sold out everywhere. Instead, you can order a bunch from Amazon to keep handy. Considering where the numbers are at right now, you're going to need plenty of tests in the coming months.

And unlike other online retailers, Amazon doesn't have order limits for COVID home tests.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount !

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test , and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Finally, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:


On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F…

Price: $24.88
You Save: $15.11 (38%)
Buy Now


iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,…

Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)
Buy Now


BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible…

Price: $34.28
You Save: $5.95 (15%)
Buy Now


New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now


Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now


Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi…

Price: $39.90
You Save: $20.09 (33%)
Buy Now


Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now


Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $39.14
You Save: $13.82 (26%)
Buy Now


Smart Plug Amysen – A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4-…

Price: 18.97
You Save: $3.00 (13%)
Buy Now


Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player

Price: $21.99
You Save: $23.00 (51%)
Buy Now


Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06

Price: $23.99
You Save: $15.96 (40%)
Buy Now


Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now


New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.98
You Save: $9.02 (5%)
Buy Now


Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat – Cushioned 3/4 Inch Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen, Office & Ga…

Price: $34.19
You Save: $5.78 (14%)
Buy Now


Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular

Price: $369.00
You Save: $30.00 (8%)
Buy Now


Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band

Price: $249.00
You Save: $30.00 (11%)
Buy Now


23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry…

Price: $139.00
You Save: $90.00 (39%)
Buy Now


FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Price: Spend $50, Get $10
Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21
Buy Now


MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account

Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE
Buy Now

Go here to see this month's best deals online !

The post Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more appeared first on BGR .

