Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more

We've arrived at the end of another long week. But before you slide into the weekend, you definitely need to check out all the Amazon deals we've rounded up for you on Friday. You won't believe how much money you can save right now on best-selling products.

The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $249 if you hurry. Plus, the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon's entire site is down to just $169.99 instead of $230.

Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid tests . Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several best-sellers are also discounted.

How is that even possible?!

Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than COVID-19 home test kits. That makes sense, of course, since case numbers are soaring higher than we've ever seen before. COVID rapid tests are still impossible to find in stores, so you might want to stock up on tests from Amazon while you can.

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Friday's best deals

We mentioned it already but it bears repeating. COVID tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

No one wants to drive around from store to store and find them sold out everywhere. Instead, you can order a bunch from Amazon to keep handy. Considering where the numbers are at right now, you're going to need plenty of tests in the coming months.

And unlike other online retailers, Amazon doesn't have order limits for COVID home tests.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount !

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test , and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Finally, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:







Price: $24.88

You Save: $15.11 (38%)

Buy Now







Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)

Buy Now







Price: $34.28

You Save: $5.95 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $197.00

You Save: $52.00 (21%)

Buy Now







Price: $39.99

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $39.90

You Save: $20.09 (33%)

Buy Now







Price: $15.99

Buy Now







Price: $39.14

You Save: $13.82 (26%)

Buy Now







Price: 18.97

You Save: $3.00 (13%)

Buy Now







Price: $21.99

You Save: $23.00 (51%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.99

You Save: $15.96 (40%)

Buy Now







Price: $0.99

You Save: $24.00 (96%)

Coupon Code: PLUG

Buy Now







Price: $169.98

You Save: $9.02 (5%)

Buy Now







Price: $34.19

You Save: $5.78 (14%)

Buy Now







Price: $369.00

You Save: $30.00 (8%)

Buy Now







Price: $249.00

You Save: $30.00 (11%)

Buy Now







Price: $139.00

You Save: $90.00 (39%)

Buy Now







Price: Spend $50, Get $10

Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21

Buy Now







Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE

Buy Now

Go here to see this month's best deals online !

The post Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more appeared first on BGR .