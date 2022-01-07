ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know The Best Straws In The World Are Made In Illinois?

By Double T
 5 days ago
Made in Illinois are the best straws in the world. I have found that in life, you are either a straw person or you are not a straw person. There is no middle ground. I am all about using straws. In my opinion, it is just much easier to drink beverages...

