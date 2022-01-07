ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite writer Aaron Linde joins Riot R&D | Jobs Roundup

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups. If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior...

www.gamesindustry.biz

