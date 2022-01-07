ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Broadway finds a new audience in living rooms

By Cara Eisenpress
Crain's New York Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years those in the Broadway world worried that digital versions of their productions...

www.crainsnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

As Broadway fights virus surge, unsung heroes find spotlight

NEW YORK — (AP) — The theatrical magic keeping Broadway going during the latest coronavirus surge has been the unheralded performers ready to step into any role in an emergency. Then there’s Carla Stickler, who had actually left show business but returned to rescue “Wicked.”. Stickler,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
funcheap.com

“Speechless Live” w/ Surprise Broadway Guests (SF)

Speechless Live’s legendary improv comedy show returns to North Beach’s historic Club Fugazi theater — and this time, they’re bringing some friends from the Tony-winning, freestyle rap-based Broadway show, Freestyle Love Supreme!. **Expect drop-in performances from cast members on tour with FLS, as they bring a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pbs.org

Broadway Is…

Broadway is... [♪♪♪♪] New York city at its best. Broadway is special. It's exhilarating. It's so much fun. Broadway is awesome. . You know, it's the heartbeat of what New York is all about. Broadway talent is the best in the world. You can't get it...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PIX11

New Broadway board game puts you in the spotlight

Do you have what it takes to be a Broadway star? If you think so, we’ve got a game that puts you in the spotlight. Be A Broadway Star is a theater-themed board game created by Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport. Davenport spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the game, and even played a […]
GAMBLING
CBS New York

Broadway To Require Masks And Proof Of Vaccination Through April

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway audiences will have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination through April, officials announced Monday. The Broadway League said it will extend its mask and vaccine mandates through April 30. Children ages 5 to 11 will also have to show proof of full vaccination starting Jan. 29. “We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” CLICK HERE for more information about Broadway’s COVID policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Daily News

'Fixer to Fabulous' Reveals What's Taking Over Farmhouse Decor, Fast

On "Fixer to Fabulous," Jenny and Dave Marrs know that the farmhouse style has been a go-to for homeowners for years. Still, it seems another style may be taking over. In the Season 3 episode "Rough Rancher Made Modern," Dave and Jenny meet up with a friend and old client, Twilla Brooks. Dave explains that Brooks builds a new house and moves about every couple of years. But this time, Brooks wants to settle down in her forever home. So she bought a $240,000 fixer-upper in Bentonville, AR, and has a $160,000 budget to turn this rundown ranch home into something special.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy