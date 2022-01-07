Broadway finds a new audience in living rooms

On "Fixer to Fabulous," Jenny and Dave Marrs know that the farmhouse style has been a go-to for homeowners for years. Still, it seems another style may be taking over. In the Season 3 episode "Rough Rancher Made Modern," Dave and Jenny meet up with a friend and old client, Twilla Brooks. Dave explains that Brooks builds a new house and moves about every couple of years. But this time, Brooks wants to settle down in her forever home. So she bought a $240,000 fixer-upper in Bentonville, AR, and has a $160,000 budget to turn this rundown ranch home into something special.
