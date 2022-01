Not taking life or yourself too seriously is a beautiful quality to have. What is resiliency and can it help us as we age? Being resilient means you bounce back after a challenge in your life. A few examples of these challenges are: hearing bad news about a loved one, a death or illness of a loved one, a change in your health, a big change in life such as retirement or moving from where you live. Being resilient does not mean you do not feel all the emotions, because you do!

YOGA ・ 10 DAYS AGO