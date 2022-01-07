ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know The Best Straws In The World Are Made In Illinois?

By Double T
 5 days ago
Made in Illinois are the best straws in the world. I have found that in life, you are either a straw person or you are not a straw person. There is no middle ground. I am all about using straws. In my opinion, it is just much easier to drink beverages...

KICK AM 1530

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
Q985

3 Places in Illinois That Guarantee To Spark Your Romance Level

Valentine's Day is just about a month away and if you really want to surprise your sweetheart this year, the time to start planning is now!. For the record, my husband and I do not really celebrate Valentine's Day. We might grab some chocolate for each other and order a heart-shaped pizza, but that is about it. Celebrating Valentine's Day in a big way may not be our thing, but a little romance now and again definitely is!
Q985

One Of The Best Hot Chocolates In U.S. Can Be Found In Illinois

In Illinois, you can find one of the best hot chocolates in the United States. I am not a huge fan of most hot drinks. I have never enjoyed coffee or tea. In fact, for the most part, I am an ice water guy. On a cold winter day, I am all about a cup of delicious hot chocolate. Usually, on special occasions. When I do, it is not at home from a packaged mix. I much prefer ordering it from a beverage place that specializes in it. I believe it is worth spending the extra money on it.
Q985

How To Drive On Illinois Tollway Without Owning An I-PASS

Without owning an I-PASS, how to drive on Illinois tollway. I drive on the Illinois Tollways quite a bit to visit my mom who lives in the suburbs. It is the fastest and easiest way to get there. I know people who will avoid driving on the tollway no matter what. In my opinion, it is much better to pay the money for the convenience.
Q985

Famous Illinois Winter Festival You Must Attend Once in Your Life

There is no shortage of great things to do in northern Illinois during the winter. One cold-weather tradition needs to be on your bucket list. There is nothing quite like a small town gathering to celebrate a holiday. Everyone in town is involved in the town's festivities in one way or another. No truer statement can be made about what happens in the town of Woodstock, Illinois every year on February 2nd.
Q985

Illinois Officials: Beware Of Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Illinois health officials have been joined by the Chicago and Northern Illinois Better Business Bureau (BBB) in warning Illinois residents to choose their testing site carefully. The bad news is that there are what are being called "unreputable sites" popping up all over the state. The good news is that,...
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know The World’s Largest Lug Nut is in Michigan?

Does Michigan have the largest suspension bridge, log cabin, and lug nut in the world? Yes, yes it does. A giant silver lugnut that weighs an estimated 5,000 pounds sits on top of a brick smokestack in Lansing, Michigan. This giant, shiny auto part has been deemed the largest lug nut in the world. But, why?
Q985

On ‘National Fart Day’ we Pass Some Illinois Gas

Pass the chips. pass me a beer, just don't pass any gas...unless it's "National Fart Day!" Yes ladies and gentlemen there is in fact a "National Fart Day," today. How you celebrate is totally up to you. I informed Double T early this morning that today is "National Fart Day"...
Q985

Wisconsin Mom Proudly Honors Daughter For Being a ‘Super-Duper’ Hero

A new year is here and we are so happy that we can continue to honor amazing community members in the 815 and 608 as Hometown Heroes. When we set out to find our first Hometown Hero of 2022, we came across this nomination letter from a super proud mom in Janesville, Wisconsin named Sandra Pack. Apparently, Sandra is blessed enough to have her very own superhero, and I think this letter she wrote to us about her daughter Savannah Jones will leave you with a big smile on your face too.
Q985

Almost-Forgotten Town in Wisconsin Still Has Old-World Charm

In Wisconsin, there's a town so small you could blink as you pass by and not even realize it. This little town still has that is almost a secret in Wisconsin, the unincorporated Krakow. The 2010 census was 354 but it could very well be even less today. Why? Because there aren't schools or a full grocery store.
Q985

Illinois Woman Rats Herself Out to Police for Administering COVID-19 Tests

This past week I have endured a beyond frustrating experience with COVID-19 testing. In short, my daughters weren't feeling well last Friday, so on Saturday, I took them to get a COVID-19 rapid test at one of the testing sites set up by the CherryVale Mall. We have used this testing site before and received immediate results, but not this time. The email I was supposed to receive within an hour of taking the test Saturday, was finally received Tuesday afternoon after I made my second phone call to the lab requesting results.
Q985

Illinois’ Most-Searched Kitchen Gadget Of 2021 Is Pretty Simple

I think this is one of those scenarios where what we talk about, and what we search for on Google, are wildly different things. In our household, there was a brief pre-Christmas discussion on the relative merits of the Air Fryer...which we quickly decided against buying because of the amount of counter-space one of those things needs, compared to the amount of counter-space we're willing to sacrifice.
