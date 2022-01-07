Did You Know The Best Straws In The World Are Made In Illinois?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO