Exciting advances in IP theft investigations

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have busted a large organized retail theft scheme that is linked to over $6,000 in stolen merchandise. West Sacramento police say their detectives started investigating after a Home Depot store in the city was hit by a theft. Investigators were quickly able to link three suspects to a larger crime spree that has hit other stores – like Lowe’s, Safeway, Raley’s, Rite Aid and CVS – across the Sacramento region.
NEW YORK - The New York State Police is investigating a series of copper thefts from Central Hudson substations in northern Dutchess County. According to authorities, the suspects are removing in-use copper ground wires, which then destabilize the electric substation. "Not only is this dangerous to the suspects, but the...
HADLEY | An investigation is ongoing after New York State Police were summoned to Hadley Town Hall Jan. 10 for a report of a burglary. Following their initial investigation, police determined that a person or persons had gained access to the building after breaking through a front window, damaging a display case inside.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police have made an additional arrest in connection with a December theft investigation. Samantha Johnson, 33, of Ottumwa, is charged as an accomplice to multiple burglaries reported in the Ottumwa area. Her co-defendant, Colt Ball, 35, also of Ottumwa, was arrested last month. He’s accused...
Millcreek Police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft/criminal mischief from a local car dealership. According to police, the two suspects, pictured below, appear to be juveniles. Both also appear to be wearing hospital pants. One suspect is wearing a light colored hoodie and the other is wearing a blue hoodie. For news delivered right to […]
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 7, 2022) The Rockwall Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying either subject. They are accused of removing several video surveillance cameras from multiple residences in Rockwall. Both subjects left the scene in a white four door passenger vehicle. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers will pay up...
New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted suspects who have allegedly been stealing copper from Central Hudson substations in the region. An alert was issued by state police investigators on Friday, Jan. 7 as they attempt to locate suspects...
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a recent string of thefts from vehicles parked at hotels. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department reminded people to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items in areas like "hotels, apartment complexes, sports venues and shopping centers." "Thefts from vehicles...
Boyden, Iowa — Sioux County authorities are seeking the public’s help in connection with a theft case. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, late Tuesday morning, December 28th, deputies responded to the report of a theft at a residence near Boyden. Deputies say their investigation revealed...
A person who aimed a weapon at a Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office deputy was taken into custody, according to parish officials. Authorities say the suspect was of three people running from police after the vehicle they were driving toward New Roads ran into a ditch. According to police, the vehicle...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County corrections officer was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 16, 2021. 19 News has learned, Ogunseye Brewer is under internal investigation for alleged theft in office. The theft in office is for allegedly not working while he was getting paid. Brewer is...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Lexington police are looking for the person who tried to steal an ATM early Thursday morning. It happened at the Chase Bank on Nicholasville Road. Police said someone wrapped a chain around the ATM and tried to pull it out with a truck. A...
Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police responded to Weis Market on 500 Pottsville Park Plaza in Schuylkill County, on Tuesday November 2nd at 4:59 p.m. for a report of theft. The people pictured masked entered the grocery store and proceeded to steal a wallet. Anyone with...
Nearly two-dozen firearms were stolen during a burglary in Harford County, Maryland, according to the Maryland State Police. Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop, according to a press release.
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. According to police, a Business in the 1200 block of West Morton made a report on Christmas Eve that an unknown subject used bolt cutters to damage an exterior fence sometime earlier in the week. Upon entry, the suspect then removed a Coleman MB200 Mini Bike.
STRATFORD — After a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts, authorities say they’re searching for the suspects and are urging residents to take precautions. Police said one of the options residents have is to install an anti-theft device, which are available from various manufacturers.
