ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Exciting advances in IP theft investigations

By BridgeTower Media Newswires
milawyersweekly.com
 5 days ago

Typically, IP theft occurs shortly before or...

milawyersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

3 Arrested After West Sacramento Organized Retail Thefts Investigation; 678 Bottles Of Booze Seized

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have busted a large organized retail theft scheme that is linked to over $6,000 in stolen merchandise. West Sacramento police say their detectives started investigating after a Home Depot store in the city was hit by a theft. Investigators were quickly able to link three suspects to a larger crime spree that has hit other stores – like Lowe’s, Safeway, Raley’s, Rite Aid and CVS – across the Sacramento region.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
fox5ny.com

State Police investigating copper thefts from upstate NY power stations

NEW YORK - The New York State Police is investigating a series of copper thefts from Central Hudson substations in northern Dutchess County. According to authorities, the suspects are removing in-use copper ground wires, which then destabilize the electric substation. "Not only is this dangerous to the suspects, but the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Hadley Town Hall break-in, theft under investigation

HADLEY | An investigation is ongoing after New York State Police were summoned to Hadley Town Hall Jan. 10 for a report of a burglary. Following their initial investigation, police determined that a person or persons had gained access to the building after breaking through a front window, damaging a display case inside.
HADLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
ktvo.com

Additional arrest made in Ottumwa theft investigation

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police have made an additional arrest in connection with a December theft investigation. Samantha Johnson, 33, of Ottumwa, is charged as an accomplice to multiple burglaries reported in the Ottumwa area. Her co-defendant, Colt Ball, 35, also of Ottumwa, was arrested last month. He’s accused...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating recent string of thefts from vehicles at hotels

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a recent string of thefts from vehicles parked at hotels. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department reminded people to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items in areas like "hotels, apartment complexes, sports venues and shopping centers." "Thefts from vehicles...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Authorities Seek Help In Theft Investigation

Boyden, Iowa — Sioux County authorities are seeking the public’s help in connection with a theft case. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, late Tuesday morning, December 28th, deputies responded to the report of a theft at a residence near Boyden. Deputies say their investigation revealed...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
foxlexington.com

Police investigating attempted ATM theft in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Lexington police are looking for the person who tried to steal an ATM early Thursday morning. It happened at the Chase Bank on Nicholasville Road. Police said someone wrapped a chain around the ATM and tried to pull it out with a truck. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
local21news.com

PA state Police investigating theft of wallet at Weis Markets

Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police responded to Weis Market on 500 Pottsville Park Plaza in Schuylkill County, on Tuesday November 2nd at 4:59 p.m. for a report of theft. The people pictured masked entered the grocery store and proceeded to steal a wallet. Anyone with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOP

Police investigate theft of nearly two-dozen firearms in Harford Co.

Nearly two-dozen firearms were stolen during a burglary in Harford County, Maryland, according to the Maryland State Police. Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop, according to a press release.
MARYLAND STATE
wlds.com

Police Investigating Premeditated Morton Avenue Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. According to police, a Business in the 1200 block of West Morton made a report on Christmas Eve that an unknown subject used bolt cutters to damage an exterior fence sometime earlier in the week. Upon entry, the suspect then removed a Coleman MB200 Mini Bike.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Connecticut Post

Stratford police investigating uptick in catalytic converter thefts

STRATFORD — After a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts, authorities say they’re searching for the suspects and are urging residents to take precautions. Police said one of the options residents have is to install an anti-theft device, which are available from various manufacturers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy