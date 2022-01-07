Reduced stigma regarding farmer mental health

As we begin a new year, many of us are certainly making resolutions involving our health – eat better, exercise more, get more sleep, to name just a few. But often left off this list is to improve our mental health. Our brains make everything else we do possible and should be prioritized just like the rest of the body. This is especially true for our children whose brains are still rapidly developing and who are learning healthy habits that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO