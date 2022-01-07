Reduced stigma regarding farmer mental health

Parents in Scotland are “at the end of their tether” over the mental health of their children, MSPs have heard.The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems in child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), leading to the number of young people waiting more than a year for treatment doubling between September 2020 and the same month in 2021, according to figures released last week.Some 1,978 patients were waiting more than a year in September, compared to 959 the previous year.Due to extended lockdown periods, many services that would help young people to access mental health services were either overstretched or closed,...
Comments / 0