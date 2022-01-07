ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Reduced stigma regarding farmer mental health

 4 days ago

IARN — Farmers and people in rural areas are more comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges. The stigma around seeking help or treatment for mental health issues is decreasing, but a new Farm...

sfbayview.com

Kick tobacco for mental health benefits

It’s that time of the year again. During the holiday season, people will start to make their 2022 resolutions – and try to stick to them. While many might wait until New Year’s Day to start this process, there’s absolutely no harm in getting a head start.
HEALTH
Grand Haven Tribune

Mental health and the holidays: Resolutions

Q: The start of a new year stirs up thoughts of reflection and the desire for change. What are healthy resolutions, and what tips do you have for staying committed?. A: Change is hard, and new habits are much easier to make and then break because old patterns may be more familiar, comfortable and easy. Also, stress from the COVID-19 pandemic can make some resolutions more difficult to follow through on. For example, you might want to exercise more, but you’re not comfortable working out in a crowded gym.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Prioritize Mental Health in the Remote Workplace

First of all, learn how to put your mental health first in the workplace and in life. As we all know, work-life balance is a cycle, not an achievement. Here are my top 5 steps to prioritize mental health, especially at the remote workplace.
Science 2.0

The COVID-19 Pandemic Reduced Stigma About Depression

There has long been something of a stigma about mental health issues. If a celebrity goes into an alcohol or drug clinic, 30 days later their career is back on track, but a reputation for depression makes filmmakers worry they won't be able to take the stress of a new project.
MENTAL HEALTH
Forbes

Minding Employees’ Mental Health

Michael is a human resource consultant with Insperity. He specializes in team building, employee engagement and performance improvement. Dealing with personal and professional stresses can be difficult for many working adults. Factoring in the pandemic, the country saw a rise in adults suffering from anxiety or depression. Though increased awareness of mental health issues came to the attention of business leaders during the peak of the pandemic, it is an ongoing issue that should remain a focus for employers as many return to office life.
MENTAL HEALTH
AMA

How physicians, health systems can cut stigma on seeking help

With a new year comes more opportunities for change, especially to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being. Many people have already started to reprioritize what they want to be doing with their lives. But for Mark Greenawald, MD, a family physician at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia, the hope is...
ROANOKE, VA
megadoctornews.com

A New Year for Mental Health

As we begin a new year, many of us are certainly making resolutions involving our health – eat better, exercise more, get more sleep, to name just a few. But often left off this list is to improve our mental health. Our brains make everything else we do possible and should be prioritized just like the rest of the body. This is especially true for our children whose brains are still rapidly developing and who are learning healthy habits that will be with them for the rest of their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tullahoma News

How setting goals can positively impact our mental health

The New Year can often bring goals and expectations that are impossible to keep up with. Instead of focusing on what you’re not getting done, take the time to think about what you really want to achieve. After all, goals represent things you want the most, and the best way to make yourself happy is by making goals that are achievable.
MENTAL HEALTH
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Supporting Youth Mental Health

If the situation is life-threatening, don’t hesitate to call 911 and ask for immediate assistance. Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stated that young people are facing overwhelming mental health effects as a result of the challenges experienced by their generation. This 53-page report noted that the pandemic intensified already widespread mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
One Green Planet

2021 Mental Health Books and Resources

This year has been an emotional rollercoaster, which is why it is so nice that many mental health books, series, and podcasts came out this year as well. 2021 was a year of ups and downs in everyone’s life in terms of the climate, the pandemic, and various political and social issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

What is the Difference Between Mental Health and a Mental Illness?

These days, we hear a lot about mental health. This encouraging step toward recognizing the importance of mental health is important, but many people still easily get confused by the terminology used to discuss and understand mental wellness. One of the most common points of confusion comes between understanding the differences between mental health and mental illness. While everyone experiences mental health to a varying degree, just like your physical health, mental illnesses are particulars health problems that impact how you think, behave, and interact with others.
MENTAL HEALTH
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Coping with Mental Illness

It's Mental Health Monday here on Living Oklahoma. Coping with mental illness is a lifelong process and it impacts the entire family. Our friends at NAMI Oklahoma have a couple ideas on ways to help. First, learn as much as you can about your family member's mental health condition. It can give you a better insight and understanding and what treatments are available.
OKLAHOMA STATE
psychreg.org

Impact of Chronic Illnesses on Mental Health

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are on the rise in almost every part of the world. Sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and stress are said to be the most likely causes behind the growing prevalence of chronic ailments in the masses. Many have to face the pain and trauma associated with ailments such as arthritis and may need to find a rheumatologist in the Orlando area.
MENTAL HEALTH
kiwaradio.com

Farm Bureau members say water rule reversal will hurt family farms

IARN — A recent WOTUS listening session gave American Farm Bureau members a chance to voice their concerns about the administration’s proposal to repeal and replace the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule. The Small Business Administration hosted the public session Thursday, giving farmers and ranchers from across the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Parents at ‘end of their tether’ over child mental health, says charity chief

Parents in Scotland are “at the end of their tether” over the mental health of their children, MSPs have heard.The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems in child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), leading to the number of young people waiting more than a year for treatment doubling between September 2020 and the same month in 2021, according to figures released last week.Some 1,978 patients were waiting more than a year in September, compared to 959 the previous year.Due to extended lockdown periods, many services that would help young people to access mental health services were either overstretched or closed,...
KIDS

