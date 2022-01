(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship series, the Galaxy S22, has leaked again courtesy of Evan Blass, who shared renders of the Ultra model on Twitter. There's no denying it looks like a Galaxy Note, likely due to its wider screen and S Pen. It also has a camera array that is reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. So, if you enjoyed the functionality of the Note series but also loved the design of last year's flagship series, then you won't be disappointed by the Galaxy S22 - that is, if these renders are to be believed.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO