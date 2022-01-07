ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Fishing Report

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 began with some unexpected surprises. Striped bass invaded the area – decent size fish off the Jersey coast and up into New York harbor. New Jersey’s season is still open, while ours is closed so if you run into bass it’s catch and release. The bass to 30 pounds...

