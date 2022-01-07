ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man City player Mendy released on bail while awaiting trial

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been released from prison on bail ahead of his trial on rape...

keyt.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was on Friday freed on bail by a court in northwest England. Judge Patrick Thompson granted bail to the 27-year-old defender at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to “stringent” conditions, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Men who sued Manchester City over Barry Bennell abuse claims wait for ruling

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago are waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling.The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and is due to deliver a ruling on Monday.The men claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benjamin Mendy
The Independent

Bennell abuse accusers lose damages claim against Manchester City

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have lost a High Court fight.The men, now in their 40s and 50s, said Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and ruled against the men on Monday.The men claimed that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

wizmnews.com

The Independent

Bennell victims to appeal after losing High Court case against Manchester City

Eight men who were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have said they will appeal after losing a High Court case against Manchester City.The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, were abused by Bennell when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.They said Bennell, now 68, was a scout for City during that time and argued that the club was “vicariously liable” for the abuse, because its relationship with Bennell at the time was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.But a judge dismissed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

France
Daily Mail

iheart.com

KEYT

