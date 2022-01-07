Dinner Party Ideas

3 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans San Marzano tomatoes, hand crushed with. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 2 pounds|900 grams rigatoni (or your favorite pasta) Pat all the braciole, sausage, eye of round, and pork tenderloin dry with paper towels. Heat ½ cup|125 ml olive oil and 4 cloves of the smashed garlic in a large saucepan over medium. Increase the heat to medium-high and, using tongs and working in batches, sear the meats, turning frequently, until nicely browned all over, about 15 minutes. As the garlic cloves turn golden-brown, remove them from the pan and discard.
