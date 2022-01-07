ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your allergy pills will be parachuted in by autonomous drones soon

By Heather Beers
Cover picture for the articleRight now in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, packages containing ibuprofen and cough medicine are parachuting to Earth. They’re orders placed by customers of a local Walmart Neighborhood Market, delivered by drones that (literally) drop off health and wellness items. It’s the first direct-to-consumer drone delivery service for San Francisco-based Zipline in the...

