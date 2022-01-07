ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Gary Payton Says This Year's Team is "Nothing" Like the 2003 Squad

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFhhx_0dfVT58T00

The Lakers built a team loaded with NBA royalty this offseason. Some have compared this team to the storied 2003 team. The squad that also featured multiple future Hall of Famers: Shaq, Kobe, Malone, and Payton.

One member of that squad doesn’t think the 2021-2022 can hold a candle to the 2003-2004 Lakeers.

Gary Payton sounded off on Draymond Green’s podcast this week.

“I don’t think this team is nothing like our team in 2003. At all. I think we had players that knew their role.”

The Glove mainly referenced the inability of Russell Westbrook to integrate himself into the Lakers star-studded cast.

Westbrook has struggled to find a way to provide consistent production for the Lakers. His shooting numbers are encouraging (49.5% eFG%). His turnover numbers (4.6 TPG) and night-to-night performance have been troublesome.

In addition to Westbrook, all of the veteran pieces haven’t quite fit. Rajon Rondo, a key piece of the last Lakers championship, has already been traded away.

Carmelo Anthony has been up to the task, but DeAndre Jordan has been a shell of himself. Trevor Ariza hasn’t been healthy and has appeared in just five games so far. Anthony Davis is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

To that point, Payton did admit that the overall health of the Lakers roster has been a major roadblock to the team meeting lofty expectations.

On top of the health factor, Payton claimed the older players on his team were more productive than their 2021-2022 counterparts.

“But I don’t think this team that the Lakers got are nothing like us. I think we were more in our prime. A lot of us was way more in our prime. They’re just hurt right now. It’s a struggle and it’s hard to put a team like that together and you guys are not healthy.”

The vaunted 2003-2004 Lakers failed to bring home a championship.

Right now, the talented 2021-2022 team seems to be far off from a NBA Finals appearance.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Whoever is your agent, fire him” Charles Barkley and Shaq fire shots at Dennis Schroder for turning down offer from Lakers

Dennis Schroder became the biggest troll of the NBA fans when he rejected the 4 years, $84 million extensions deal from LA Lakers. The German basketball player put a bet on himself and tried to prove his worth more than the deal with the Lakers which he and his agent failed miserably and later Schroder have to sign a $6 million deal with Boston Celtics.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Gary Payton
HipHopDX.com

LeBron James Shows Love To Lil Baby After Lakers Game - But Leaves Gunna Hanging

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Baby and Gunna are often spotted courtside for NBA games across the United States. The Drip Harder combination spent their Friday night (January 7) at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throttle their hometown Atlanta Hawks. Following the 134-118...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Hall Of Famers
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Takes a Dig at Russell Westbrook

Rajon Rondo’s second stint the Lakers did not last long. The veteran guard appeared in 18 games this season before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in late-December. Rondo played second fiddle to Russell Westbrook and it might not be something he enjoyed. In his introductory press conference with...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
985
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy