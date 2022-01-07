Villa Shali-Kar by Kanlan

Villa Mykonos I is a traditional greek residence located on the island of Mykonos, designed in 2017 by Block722. This reconstruction and renovation residence in Mykonos is truly custom designed. The intense environment of the island made it a clear choice to calm down the somewhat loud exterior to create uniformity. By working with level, differences in natural movement and demarcation were achieved. As the original design lacked some comfortable resting spots, the effort was put into providing those with the ability to choose depending on weather, time of the day, and the mood. The guesthouse by the sea was renovated and extended with a private pool and a breakfast area, designed to give the guests the ability to enjoy the beautiful island mornings in privacy. However, the Greek habit of gathering around a grand meal was fortified as a large barbecue area was installed as well as a spacious dining area inside the main house.

