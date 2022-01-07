ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Shali-Kar by Kanlan

 4 days ago

Villa Shali-Kar is a beautiful concrete residence in Mazandaran Province, Iran, designed by Kanlan in 2022. The process of rice cultivation is called “Shali-Kari” in Persian and “Shali-Kar” is the one who works in the paddy fields. The life of Shali-Kar depends on the ground; while it always has a step...

Villa Mykonos I by Block722

Villa Mykonos I is a traditional greek residence located on the island of Mykonos, designed in 2017 by Block722. This reconstruction and renovation residence in Mykonos is truly custom designed. The intense environment of the island made it a clear choice to calm down the somewhat loud exterior to create uniformity. By working with level, differences in natural movement and demarcation were achieved. As the original design lacked some comfortable resting spots, the effort was put into providing those with the ability to choose depending on weather, time of the day, and the mood. The guesthouse by the sea was renovated and extended with a private pool and a breakfast area, designed to give the guests the ability to enjoy the beautiful island mornings in privacy. However, the Greek habit of gathering around a grand meal was fortified as a large barbecue area was installed as well as a spacious dining area inside the main house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
departures.com

Villa Carlotta

ONE TEST OF a great hotel, particularly one oriented toward basking in the Sicilian sunshine, is whether you can still feel the vibrancy, timelessness, and uniqueness of the place if you arrive on a rainy, cold day. Located in the picturesque town of Taormina, Villa Carlotta, the second hotel from the Quartucci-family-run QRA Hospitality collection, passes that test.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smithonian

Baby Buried With Care 10,000 Years Ago Found in Italian Cave

Archaeologists studying a cave in Liguria, Italy, have found the earliest known burial of a female infant in Europe. Surrounded by grave goods, the baby, whom the researchers dubbed “Neve” in honor of a nearby river, was 40 to 50 days old when she died about 10,000 years ago, reports Brian P. Dunleavy for United Press International (UPI).
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Mysterious Figurines Discovered in Iran’s ‘Burnt City’

The Iranian archaeological site known as the Burnt City, abandoned for unknown reasons in 2350 B.C.E., has long been a treasure trove of unique archaeological finds. The Tehran Times reported this week that a team of Iranian, Serbian, and Italian archaeologists discovered rare figurines of people and animals. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” Iranian archaeologist Hossein Moradi told the Iranian Labour News Agency last week. Also found during the dig was a kiln. Archaeologists aren’t sure what these figurines may have signified—research into...
SCIENCE
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
Good News Network

Scientists Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh Amenhotep Mummy, While Leaving 3,000 Year-old Artifact Untouched

All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents.
SCIENCE
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
LiveScience

The most amazing coin treasures uncovered in 2021

Saving for a rainy day is not a new idea. In 2021, archaeologists turned up a whole horde of hoards: stashes of coins and other valuables left behind for whatever reason and never used again. These treasures turned up in a Polish cornfield, in a meadow in New England, in a town in Denmark. They were left by royals, pirates, chieftains and people who will forever remain anonymous.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Basquiat Biopic Planned, D.C. Museum Collects Capitol Riot Material, and More: Morning Links for January 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
MUSEUMS
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

