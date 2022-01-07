ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Collier Companies Awards Hawks Mill Apartments In Port Orange To First Florida

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collier Companies is expanding its footprint in the City of Port Orange with Hawks Mill, a 336-apartment-home community coming in the Summer of 2023.

"Hawks Mill is a unique community which combines luxury apartments with Florida's natural environment," said Gerard van der Laan, The Collier Companies' President of Construction. "The Collier Companies is delighted to work with First Florida to bring luxury class A apartments to the coast of Florida."

Hawks Mill Apartments will allow residents to enjoy state-of-the-art, luxurious amenities including a 10,000 square foot clubhouse with a 1,900 square feet of fitness area. Other amenities include an interactive playground, a custom dog park, and a resort style designer saltwater pool.

"Hawks Mill is an exciting new community designed with our Residents lifestyle in mind," according to Shannon Lee, The Collier Companies' Executive Vice President of Development, echoing that the Collier Companies builds exclusively for its own portfolio, reflecting its unique perpetual hold period philosophy and corresponding deep roots in Florida.

The Collier Companies, currently with 12,000 Apartment Homes and $2 billion assets under management, has undertaken an initiative to double in size in the coming decade through development which will place The Collier Companies in the Top 50 Apartment Owners in America.

The Collier Companies recently opened The Atlantic, a 310-apartment community in Port Orange. Furthermore Blvd 2600, 334 apartments in Maitland, will begin leasing by mid-year with additional 300+ communities due to break ground this year in Sarasota, Ft. Myers, New Smyrna Beach and Pompano Beach.

About The Collier Companies Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, The Collier Companies is multifamily community owner/manager with properties in Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma that develops exclusively for its own account. The Collier Companies portfolio is comprised of over 12,000 apartment s homes. Founded by Nathan S. Collier in 1972, The Collier Companies is unique in its dedication to its Communities, Customers and Team Members as evidenced by its highly unusual perpetual hold period and its Mission Statement: "Proudly Making Your Own the Heart of Our Business".

For more information visit our website at https://colliercompanies.com.

Contact: publicrelations@colliercompanies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-collier-companies-awards-hawks-mill-apartments-in-port-orange-to-first-florida-301456280.html

SOURCE The Collier Companies

The Independent

Hotel chain adds unexplained ‘sustainability fee’ to room rates

A chain hotel has started charging guests a mysterious “sustainability fee” as a standard part of its room rate.One customer noticed that the Hotel Saint Louis, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in St Louis, Missouri, had added the unexplained $4.99 (£3.70) fee to their one-night rate of $169.He sent it to the travel blog FlyerTalk, where a reporter called up the hotel in question to find out what the fee covered.The reception staffer who answered was unable to explain what the fee went towards, reportedly saying: “It’s… okay… ummm… it’s kind of like… taxes…”Searching for rooms at the New York-based...
LIFESTYLE
