SERIAL INNOVATOR, EITAN KONSTANTINO JOINS GENESIS MEDTECH AS CTO OF VASCULAR INTERVENTIONS FRANCHISE

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech Group (Genesis or Group) has appointed Dr. Eitan Konstantino (Eitan) as CTO of Vascular Interventions to propel Genesis' technology innovation within the neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular spaces. His role will include developing and implementing the Group's global Vascular Interventions R&D strategy, driving the enhancement of R&D and product capabilities, and ensuring the execution and management of core R&D projects. The goal is to drive innovation development and further the Group's product portfolio.

Eitan comes with a stellar track record of more than 20 years in the MedTech arena, most notably defined by numerous breakthrough inventions. He has built his reputation on inventing and developing stents, special angioplasty balloons (AngioSculpt and Chocolate® among others), nitinol vascular devices and drug/device combination products. His products have since been acquired or distributed by major multinational companies, including the likes of Medtronic, Teleflex, Philips and Boston Scientific. These products are now commercially available in most hospitals in the USA and have accumulatively generated revenue close to US$1billion.

Currently, Eitan holds over 170 US and International patents and patent applications. Eitan holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. During his time at Technion, he was awarded the Rothschild Creativity Award and Schwartz Outstanding Achievement Award.

Speaking out of his current base in California, Eitan shared, "I am excited to join Genesis' vision of a differentiated patient-centric healthcare platform, creating innovative products that are more accessible to all. I look forward to establishing a global innovation ecosystem to support Genesis' rapidly growing commercial presence."

In a similar chord, Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis MedTech Group said, "Eitan has proven himself as a serial innovator that can apply entrepreneurial mindsets to enhance healthcare solutions for patients. With his joining, we will be better positioned to take a unified global approach to R&D, harness regional talents and strengths to advance and accelerate technology innovation of our current product portfolio. This will help establish Genesis as a differentiated innovator that develops high-quality, innovative solutions that are made accessible to more patients."

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH GROUP

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on value segment multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serial-innovator-eitan-konstantino-joins-genesis-medtech-as-cto-of-vascular-interventions-franchise-301456083.html

SOURCE Genesis MedTech

